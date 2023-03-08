Jackson (Photo: Twitter)

Former APPLE MUSIC Global Creative Director LARRY JACKSON has launched a new music company, GAMMA, reportedly with the major financial backing of APPLE, ELDRIDGE, and A24. BLOOMBERG reports that JACKSON's GAMMA will release new music from USHER, RICK ROSS and SNOOP DOGG.

The 42-year-old JACKSON is also a former executive at SONY MUSIC under CLIVE DAVIS and at INTERSCOPE with JIMMY IOVINE. When IOVINE, who started BEATS MUSIC with DR. DRE, sold to APPLE, JACKSON moved to APPLE, as well. JACKSON is also a former music director at KMEL/SAN FRANCISCO.

As GAMMA gets started, the company acquired VYDIA, a music distribution and services company, and brought aboard VYDIA founder RAY LAMANNA as Chief Technology and Product Officer. GAMMA has also begun partnerships with SNOOP DOGG and DEATH ROW RECORDS, as well as RICK ROSS.

GAMMA will call LOS ANGELES home with offices also in NEW YORK and LONDON.

