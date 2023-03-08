Angela Yee Launches 'Way Out'

iHEARTMEDIA N.Y.'s ANGELA LEE hosted a launch party for her new nationally syndicated midday show “Way Up With ANGELA YEE” at the 40/40 CLUB. Special guests included CBS' GAYLE KING, 300 ENTERTAINMENT's KEVIN LILES, hip-hop artists CAPELLA GREY, YUNG BLEU, MAINO, ROWDY REBEL and CHINESE KITTY, among others.

The event featured performances by DJ TJ, DJ SUAVE and DJ LOUI VEE and specialty cocktails were served to guests with ingredients from YEE’s juice bar and coffee shops.

Last month, her show, "Way Up With ANGELA YEE" went into national syndication from iHEARTMEDIA Urban Contemporary WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK, airing on more than 50 stations nationwide. YEE's topics range from relationships to the latest trends in hip-hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry, with celebrity interviews and special guests.

