Updating Its Ad Sales Calculator

Last year, MARKETRON introduced its ROI Calculator, a free tool to enable media sellers to forecast revenue for radio over-the-air and third-party digital advertising. The resource also allows users to benchmark their digital ad revenue against small-, mid- and large-size markets.

MARKETRON released updates with new projected growth rates for 2023, 2024 and 2025, sourcing data from BIA ADVISORY SERVICES, the BORRELL-RAB digital benchmarking report for radio, eMARKETER and PEW RESEARCH. In addition, the benchmarking data was refreshed.

The ROI Calculator works for any size company. Users simply plug in their 2022 revenue numbers and can download a PDF of the entire page.

MARKETRON updated this calculator to help broadcast and media organizations forecast revenue from ad sales more accurately. Additionally, the tool enables these companies to understand how they stack up against similar-sized businesses regarding third-party digital sales.

The calculator is available for use here.

« see more Net News