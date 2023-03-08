LeGeyt

Unsurprisingly, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS opposes the possible phasing-out of AM radio from cars, and in a blog post at the NAB website, Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT is stressing the band's emergency capabilities and "important public safety benefits."

Citing AM's history as "the source of entertainment and connection to our communities, providing pioneering sitcoms and serials, religious services, presidential addresses, talk shows and ballgames," LEGEYT asserts that "47 million Americans tune into nearly 4,500 local AM radio stations across the country" and offers "many Americans struggling with poor, or non-existent, cellular and broadband coverage a chance to stay connected," especially in emergencies. He concludes that the NAB is urging car makers to continu work to overcome electrical interference and "to work with us to ensure drivers and passengers can continue to enjoy the local news, entertainment and companionship AM radio has to offer."

