Laurie Kahn: In Her Honor

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has opened its application window for its 2023 SPEAK UP! mentoring program today until MARCH 31st. Apply here.

SPEAK UP! is a one-year mentorship program created in partnership with MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK founder/CEO LAURIE KAHN before her passing. The program encapsulates a mentorship that encourages and empowers women to develop confidence, sharpen communication skills and hone the ability to effectively speak up in order to further attain career and personal goals.

One candidate from radio broadcasting, located in a small to medium radio market from any department, will be selected for the 2023 program. The individual chosen will be jointly mentored by MIW's network and MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK’s coaches. The program is targeted to women working in Markets 50+.

Said MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF, “Our excitement in launching this new mentorship is, of course, mingled with sadness at LAURIE's passing. We worked with her to craft this mentorship and look forward to working with a new mentee while honoring her legacy.”

Added MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK VP/GM PATTY KINCAID, “We are honored to partner with MIW to create the SPEAK UP! program commemorating our late founder, LAURIE KAHN. Nothing meant more to LAURIE than encouraging women to find their own voices and then watching them grow, achieving their personal career goals in media.”

