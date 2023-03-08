Spotify: Making Changes

SPOTIFY's "Stream On": event yesterday included a number of new innovations to the streaming service, including a redesign which has been described as "part TIKTOK, part INSTAGRAM and part YOUTUBE," designed for users to vertically scroll through short clips of new music and podcasts.

On SPOTIFY CLIPS, artists can now add 30-second videos to their artist profiles and album pages, so fans can go deeper into their stories while they’re listening.

COUNTDOWN PAGES offers a dedicated space on an artist’s profile and SPOTIFY’s home feed for fans to pre-save albums, see exclusive videos, pre-order merch, preview tracklists, and watch the timer count down to a new release.

The streamer is also rolling out a series of features to more artists, which can be found in the CAMPAIGNS section of SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS.

MARQUEE is a full-screen, sponsored recommendation of a new release, focused on reaching listeners who have shown interest in an artist’s music. It is already available to all artist teams in the U.S. in SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS, and this week, it has expanded access to artists in the U.K. and AUSTRALIA.

DISCOVERY MODE is a tool, now directly available for artists on select distributors within SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS, that allows artists and their teams to identify priority songs, with that signal added to the algorithms shaping their personalized listening sessions.

SHOWCASE is a mobile card on the home feed which will introduce an artist’s music —whether a new release or catalog — to likely listeners, to become more widely available soon.

There are also new methods of helping artists grow new revenue streams through merchandise and live events.

New CONCERT and MERCH DISCOVERY tools will keep fans connected to tour schedules. Listeners will begin to see concert listings and merch offerings in far more places across the app, including the NOW PLAYING view. If a show catches a fan’s eye, they can tap a new "interested" button to save the listing to their own calendar in the LIVE EVENTS FEED. Listeners can adjust their location and browse concerts worldwide, all personalized to their taste.

SPOTIFY is also expanding the FANS FIRST program to include more artists, ensuring top listeners receive emails and notifications that give them special access to concert pre-sales and merch exclusives.

