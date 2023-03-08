Raising Money In Youngstown

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WQXK (K105)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH, has raised a total of $145,986 for children’s cancer treatment and research through the station’s annual ST. JUDE RADIOTHON, held MARCH 2nd and 3rd with morning personalities DOUG and MARYANN hosting.

The station has held the radiothon since 1990, and has raised a total of more than $4.5 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL since then.

Commented CUMULUS VP/Market Manager BILL KELLY, “Advancing children’s health is one of the most noble things a person can do. I am so proud that K105 continues to help ST. JUDE with that mission.”





WQXK's MaryAnn & Doug





