The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 AGENDA is set! The sessions will air APRIL 26, 27, 28 in a virtual environment. There are six sessions a day from 9a (PT) to 3p (PT) and across two devices for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work … you can register, here. They will be available on-demand beginning the first week of MAY to watch, as many times as you'd like.

The Brilliance Of Scott Shannon On Full Display

The second of our fireside chats at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 happens on THURDAY, APRIL 27th at 9a (PT) and features the sharp wit and deep knowledge of what makes a radio audience react -- starring the legendary SCOTT SHANNON. He sits down for a stimulating and provocative conversation with and ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER, sponsored by BENZTOWN.

SCOTT is without question one of the most successful and recognized radio programmers and air talents in American radio. Recently “retired” from a long run doing wakeups at WCBS-F/NEW YORK, SCOTT has a long string of success and has watched radio evolve. He’s got some defined ideas about radio and its future, like:

The need to train talent, on-air and programming, to entertain

Making radio fun to listen to again

Giving radio a local identity; getting out into the public to reinforce it

Become proactive with music again for younger demos

Explore new monetization models to cut back on interruptions

And … so much more!

