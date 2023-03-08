New On KOHT

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOHT (HOT 98.3)/TUCSON is the newest affiliate to carry UNITED STATIONS' "The BOOTLEG KEV Show," weekdays from 8p-12a (MT).

Commented ARIZONA native KEV, no stranger to the market, “I'm so excited to join the legendary HOT 98.3 TUCSON. It has always been a dream of mine to be heard in the 5-2-0! I look forward to entertaining the city every night with JAMES JEFFERSON JR. Thanks to everyone on the iHEART staff for making it happen and believing in the show.”





