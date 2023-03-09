New Acquisition

THE ORCHARD has made a move to expand its Dance and Electronic roster with the acquisition of music distribution and artist/label services company, ABOVE BOARD. ABOVE BOARD Founder and Managing Director DAN HILL will be reporting to THE ORCHARD Managing Dir. IAN DUTT.

HILL commented, "The ABOVE BOARD team is excited about this new chapter of our company and we are now fully immersed into THE ORCHARD’s ecosystem. The new relationship gives ABOVE BOARD the global infrastructure and resources to match our artists’ and labels’ ambition, plus gives them the platform to ensure they retain the rights to their music."

DUTT said, "We are delighted to welcome DAN and his team to THE ORCHARD. Their standing and experience in this genre of music are second to none. It was crucial to THE ORCHARD that we partnered with a company entirely immersed in the culture of electronic music. Collectively, we want to make a positive impact in this space by providing exciting, future-facing options for producer and DJ owned independent labels globally."

« see more Net News