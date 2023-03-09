Grants Awards To Black Creatives

For the third consecutive year, The BLACK MUSIC CITY collaboration project between PHILADELPHIA public music radio stations UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical/Jazz WRTI, along with REC PHILLY, has granted a total of $125,000 to 30 Black creatives in the DELAWARE VALLEY. The grants, between $2000 and $5000 each, were bestowed for artistic creations inspired by Black Music History. A special awards ceremony will take place in PHILADELPHIA on JUNE 11th to showcase the grant winners and their creations in conjunction with AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH.

Artist and Project Host SERAIAH NICOLE said, “We can't wait for everyone to see the many ways in which these artists are so creatively honoring the breadth and persistent influence of PHILADELPHIA’S rich Black music history.”

Go here for the full list of recipients.

