KGMZ (95.7 The Game)/San Francisco Shuffles Lineup, Damon Bruce And Ray Ratto Exit
by Perry Michael Simon
March 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM (PT)
AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO is shuffling its lineup.
The station is moving 9a-noon (PT) hosts MARK WILLARD and DAN DIBLEY to afternoon drive 2-6p, stretching "THE MORNING ROAST" with BONTA HILL and JOE SHASKY an extra hour to run 6-10a, and moving STEINY & GURU -- MATT STEINMETZ and DARYLE "THE GURU" JOHNSON -- from noon-3p to 10a-2p.
Afternoon hosts DAMON BRUCE and RAY RATTO (who continues writing for DEFECTOR) have exited.