New Lineup

AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO is shuffling its lineup.

The station is moving 9a-noon (PT) hosts MARK WILLARD and DAN DIBLEY to afternoon drive 2-6p, stretching "THE MORNING ROAST" with BONTA HILL and JOE SHASKY an extra hour to run 6-10a, and moving STEINY & GURU -- MATT STEINMETZ and DARYLE "THE GURU" JOHNSON -- from noon-3p to 10a-2p.

Afternoon hosts DAMON BRUCE and RAY RATTO (who continues writing for DEFECTOR) have exited.

