UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP SVP/Business and Legal Affairs AARON HARRISON has been named to the Board of Directors of SOUNDEXCHANGE, replacing SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's JEFF WALKER on the board.

“AARON brings a remarkable business and legal acumen that will be invaluable to SoundExchange as we continue to support creators through new tools and technology,” said SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. “We are excited to have AARON join the SOUNDEXCHANGE Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with him to ensure that creators are properly and efficiently compensated from the growing music business.”

“Technology and data are critical components of a strong music industry,” said HARRISON. “SOUNDEXCHANGE’s solutions touch every corner of the music business, and I am eager to help drive its mission to advocate for all creators.”

