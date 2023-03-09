Capaldi (Photo: Alexandra Gavillet)

Scottish singer/songwriter LEWIS CAPALDI's documentary, "HOW I'M FEELING NOW," has been sold to NETFLIX for streaming release in APRIL. CAPALDI's publishing company BMG, who co-financed the film with QUICKFIRE FILMS, announced the deal.

BMG EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing FRED CASIMIR commented, "Our partnership with NETFLIX for 'HOW I'M FEELING NOW' marks another significant milestone for our films business. We built our expertise and reputation with smaller-scale, but well-received documentaries and that patient build strategy is now being rewarded. We will continue to plough our own path, always putting the artist at the centre of the picture."

BMG VP/Films STUART SOUTER added, "This is much more than just a music film. With the support of his family and manager RYAN WALTER, LEWIS has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world."

