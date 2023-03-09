Seton, Weissman

SOUNDCLOUD CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN is exiting the company for a "new opportunity" and Pres. ELIAH SETON has been named CEO to succeed him. The company has also named board member and UNION SQUARE VENTURES founder FRED WILSON as Chairman of the Board, succeeding former CEO ALEXANDER LJUNG, who is taking on the title of Chairman Emeritus.

“I have served on SOUNDCLOUD’s board for more than a decade and can honestly say that I have never been more excited about the direction and leadership of the company. ELIAH’s passion for the business of music, relationships and vision are exactly what is needed for the next phase of SOUNDCLOUD’s growth," said WILSON. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank MIKE for his leadership, dedication and partnership over the past several years and welcome ELIAH to this new role.”

“As the only platform with direct relationships with artists and fans at scale, SOUNDCLOUD has a singular opportunity to forge the future of the music industry by unlocking the full power of fandom,” said SETON, who joined SOUNDCLOUD in 2021 after serving as Pres./Independent Music & Creator Services at WARNER MUSIC GROUP. “I am grateful to MIKE for our partnership, to Fred and the board for their confidence and thrilled to work alongside our incredible leadership team to realize that vision.”

« see more Net News