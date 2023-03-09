Johnston and Madison

JAREN JOHNSTON and NEIL MASON, two-thirds of the County trio The CADILLAC THREE, have formed NASHVILLE-based WAR BUDDHA RECORDS in collaboration with WARNER RECORDS in LOS ANGELES. The first artist signed to the new venture is LA-based vocalist and songwriter RETT MADISON, who just wrapped up a run of dates with ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES and will play SXSW later this month.

"For as long as I have known JAREN and NEIL, they have never taken a conventional path," said WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman/CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK. "They’ve been fearless in their pursuit of great art, never compromising any integrity or authenticity in their approach to their own artistry or collaborations as songwriters and producers for other artists. As we continue to build the WARNER RECORDS brand as one that is always a safe and encouraging place for artists who dare to be different, take risks, and have a point of view, it made total sense to partner with WAR BUDDHA on their mission to do the same. We are very excited to welcome RETT MADISON as the first artist from this partnership, and we can’t wait to see what other unique and amazing talent JAREN and NEIL discover."

JOHNSTON said, "As artists ourselves, we created WAR BUDDHA first and foremost as a home for artists. In partnering with our longtime friend AARON-BAY SCHUCK, alongside [WARNER Co-Chairman] TOM CORSON and the stellar WARNER RECORDS team, we saw the opportunity to mix our dirt with WARNERS' power to create a venture fostering both creative expression and commercial success."

JOHNSTON and MASON are NASHVILLE natives, longtime friends, hit songwriters, and founding members of THE CADILLAC THREE, with whom they’ve put out five albums on BIG MACHINE RECORDS, and earned multiple ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award nominations.





