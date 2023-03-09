Shomby

Noticing a trend toward some major, sometimes competing companies collaborating on innovative projects for the good of their industries caused COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY to wonder whether that could happen in radio, and specifically if it could help address the issues with ratings. “What if every major radio broadcast company, starting with iHEART, CUMULUS and AUDACY, put aside their differences and collaborated seriously to find a better, more reliable listener measurement system?,“ he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS.

“Why use a system now that continues to create more questions than provide more answers,” he asks. “Why do other media have measurement in place that can offer detailed information about the user while this one is still ‘working on issues?’ Are we solving the correct problems with our stations using this system, or are we chasing imagined ones? Why do we continue to accept the results generated from this service as the benchmark for advertising revenue and job security? Why is it so hard to measure ear bud listening? Why are these broadcast giants writing enormous checks to a company that considers radio an afterthought?”

SHOMBY says he’s not advocating for yet another advisory board to look at the problem. Rather, he suggests having “CEOs and heads of programming from all these major companies putting in the effort together to determine the best system, or a suggested system for measurement.”

He continues, “Our business model is changing. Streaming and on demand have become an integral part of our audio delivery. The measurement of how listeners perceive us, find us, and listen to us must change, but it cannot be done without a unified effort on the part of our industry … It will take time, but for radio, the clock is ticking. It’s time to at least catch up.”

