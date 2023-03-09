Move 'Em Up An Hour

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME is back, which means the clocks move ahead early SUNDAY morning (3/12) at 2a local time in most of the U.S. and CANADA.

Remember three things about the onset of DST:

One, reset any clocks that don't automatically reset themselves before you go to sleep on SATURDAY night, to avoid waking up and having no idea what time it really is, and to avoid your appliances confusing you when you stagger into the kitchen for breakfast SUNDAY morning (or after last call, depending on how your SATURDAY night went). You might want to reset the clocks in your studios and offices as well. (We're assuming your automation handles the time change without your intervention.)

Two, DST does not apply in HAWAII, ARIZONA, PUERTO RICO, the VIRGIN ISLANDS, SASKATCHEWAN, and the YUKON. MEXICO has abolished DST except for border cities.

And three, it's DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME, not DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME. No "s" at the end of Saving. Come on, you know that.

Oh, and, you know, you CAN go to bed an hour earlier or sleep in an extra hour to make up for the "lost hour of sleep" everyone frets about with DST. There's no law against that. Besides, you'll make it up on NOVEMBER 5th, when the clocks fall back again.

