May 13th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON has announced "BUZZFEST" will return on SATURDAY, MAY 13th at CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION.

The lineup features GODSMACK, HIGHLY SUSPECT, THE STRUTS, GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS, I PREVAIL, and THE WARNING.

You can get more details on BUZZFEST 2023 here.

« see more Net News