Starting March 13th

AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO has announced “The Bailey Show” (The BS), a new afternoon show starring JASON BAILEY, formerly part of the BAILEY and SOUTHSIDE Show on CUMULUS Active Rock WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA (NET NEWS 10/20/21). Also, part of the show debuting on MARCH 13th, is co-host NICKYD and executive producer JOSH NELSON.

AUDACY SACRAMENTO Regional President STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “‘The Bailey Show’ is full of real conversations, compelling guests and fun content, and we’re excited to introduce JASON, NICKYD and NELSON to our 98 ROCK audience. We trust this trio will quickly become a daily habit for listeners’ weekdays.”

“It doesn't get any better than this opportunity,” said BAILEY. “I'm so thankful that AUDACY has put me and my team in such a great position to win. Great city, great management, great people...it's just a great spot to be in and all so positive and forward thinking. I'd like to thank some awesome people that made this all possible...STACEY KAUFFMAN, AARON ROBERTS, DAVE RICHARDS, VINCE RICHARDS and, of course, my hand-picked team of NICKYD and JOSH NELSON.”

NICKYD was an intern under BAILEY at WNNX where she was later promoted to assistant producer. NELSON has 16 years on air in Rock and Alternative formats, and most recently a ten-year stint in Country.

« see more Net News