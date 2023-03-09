Miller (Photo: Mick Bodie)

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has hired MATTHEW MILLER as a manager, representing artists WILLIAM BECKMANN and LAUREN WEINTRAUB.

MILLER most recently spent eight years at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, working with PARKER McCOLLUM, LEE ANN WOMACK and RANDY ROGERS BAND. He also has history in publishing, having spent eight years at CARNIVAL MUSIC, where he was instrumental in the early development of NATALIE HEMBY, BRENT COBB, HAILEY WHITTERS and ADAM HOOD, as well as the success of the late TROY JONES.

TRIPLE 8 CEO/founder GEORGE COURI said, “The people we welcome on to our team need to check a lot of boxes to meet the standard of professionals we want surrounding us. MATTHEW checks every box. We knew he was the right fit as a collaborative and experienced manager, and we didn't hesitate in welcoming him into our work family.”

MILLER added, "I’ve always admired TRIPLE 8’s truly collaborative spirit across the entire company. That team approach results in great attention to artists. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with such a unique group of talented people."

