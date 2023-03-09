Pang And Lennon (Photo: May Pang)

RIGHT BRAIN REVENUE is offering radio stations across the country the opportunity to host a movie screening for THE LOST WEEKEND: A LOVE STORY on APRIL 13th.

THE LOST WEEKEND is billed as “a weekend that lasted 18 months and a love story that took 50 years to tell." It's the story of the 18-month relationship (1973-1975) that JOHN LENNON spent with MAY PANG, his Chinese American assistant turned lover (on YOKO ONO’s insistence). According to the film, With MAY's help, LENNON had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-BEATLES—with the albums MIND GAMES, WALLS AND BRIDGES, which included his only #1 Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with ELTON JOHN, DAVID BOWIE, HARRY NILSSON, MICK JAGGER, and RINGO among others. PANG chronicles it all revisiting her younger self, as a naïve 22-year-old experiencing her first unforgettable love.

Stations interested in participating will receive 10 pairs of tickets to the premiere of the film for on air and/or online giveaways or register to win at a local retailer. Radio stations can also involve a third-party sponsor in this event. Radio station participants will also have the option to have a local personality host the screening at your local theater. And PANG will be available for on-air interviews upon request. Stations interested should contact CHRISTAL CURRY at: christalcurry@me.com.

Click here to watch the preview.

« see more Net News