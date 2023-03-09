Pitching To Potential Advertisers

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is holding what it calls an "Influencer Summit" for corporate marketers, enlisting some of its podcast personalities to pitch the idea of podcast advertising and marketing to the brand representatives. The APRIL 16th event will feature iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE NETWORKS "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, founder of iHEART's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK; "STUFF YOU MISSED IN HISTORY CLASS" host HOLLY FREY; and PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES co-founder and author MALCOLM GLADWELL in workshops and breakout sessions that the company says will "bridge the gap between creators and brands."

“Podcasters are the most creative, fastest-growing, diverse wave of influencers to hit content and marketing in years -- just as influencer marketing more generally was becoming a key new way to reach audiences. This event came together because our podcast creators are deeply invested in the brands and advertising that become part of their shows, that they asked us to give them a chance to sit down with marketers at scale and talk about what makes host-read creative work,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “What really differentiates podcasting and our iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK from other mediums is that creators and fans expect the advertising to be endemic to the shows, often voiced by the hosts and authentic to the listening experience. This is a chance to roll up our sleeves and co-create, collaborate and showcase the simplicity, speed and creative potential of podcasting.”

“If you can have talent such as WILL FERRELL, PARIS HILTON, BETHENNY FRANKEL, WILMER VALDERRAMA and other influential hosts as your creative partner, imagine the possibilities and how powerful your podcast campaign will be,” said iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “This will be a breakthrough moment for the ad industry to see why podcasting is the fastest growing medium with the lowest ad-skipping rates of any medium.”

“Audio storytelling has shown itself to be such a powerful medium over the past few years. At PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, in partnership with iHEARTPODCASTS, we’ve been able to be a part of that -- developing and empowering some of the best creators at work today in podcasting,” said GLADWELL. “Connecting those creators with exactly the right brand partners is the other side of the coin -- a critical part of our role -- and we can’t wait to focus hard on that as part of the iHEARTMEDIA summit.”

“Podcasting has been such a great space for Black creators and THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK to make an impact while retaining creative vision, especially when it comes to working with brands,” said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “Across the past two years, while we’ve built the BLACK EFFECT, iHEART has always been an awesome partner, collaborating with us to help brands learn how to start conversations that are important to our listeners, and to find ways to uplift and inspire new, diverse audiences in this amazing medium.”

“One of the things that keeps me motivated is seeing how podcasting continues to rapidly grow and expand, while still maintaining the intimate experience for listeners. Collaborating with other iHEARTPODCAST creators and brands at this event to find the best ways to create compelling podcast marketing for those listeners is exciting,” said FREY. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experience of being part of the ‘STUFF’ team as it has reached new heights, as well as gaining fresh insights into how brands and creators can collaborate even more effectively to deliver incredible results.”

Marketers can contact iHEART at b2bmarketing@iheartmedia.com to find out about registration.

« see more Net News