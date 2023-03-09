More Pre-CRS details announced

MIKE O'MALLEY, BECKY BRENNER and KENNY JAY of Country radio consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER have revealed further details of their 29th annual Pre-CRS Seminar at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL on MONDAY, MARCH 13th, from 8:30-11:30a (CT). As previously reported, BMLG RECORDS' SHANE PROFITT will perform, and the seminar is open to all in the industry (NET NEWS 12/21.22).

STEVIE ESCOTO of GIRLILLA MARKETING and TASKA ROCKETT-KING of WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7)/PENSACOLA, FL will discuss where to focus as the digital space evolves. TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT Dir./Brand Partnerships/Sponsorships BEN HUTTO will discuss securing partnerships for artists. WQLK (KICKS 96)/RICHMOND, IN Market Mgr. AMY DILLON will share strategies to ensure promotional wins for both programming and sales.

The seminar is free, and you do not need to be registered for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR to attend. Reach out to JAY here to RSVP and get a detailed itinerary.

