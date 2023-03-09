LRFA Senate Version Bows

While the anti-performance royalty Local Radio Freedom Act picked up 23 more co-sponsors in the HOUSE, the bill also has now been re-introduced in the SENATE, with 20 Senators, led by Sens. MAGGIE HASSAN (D-NH) and JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY), signing on as co-sponsors.

"Granite Staters regularly tune in to their local radio station to catch up on the news around the state, listen to music and stories, and get weather and emergency alerts," said HASSAN. "I am glad to stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in supporting listeners and broadcasters alike. We will keep working to ensure that our local radio stations are able to continue providing vital information and entertainment to communities across our country."

"People across WYOMING depend on local radio stations for timely information, news and programming that have a direct impact on their lives," said BARRASSO. "For more than 80 years, radio stations and the recording industry have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship: free airplay for free promotion. If forced to pay a performance royalty, broadcasters will have to make cuts to important programing in order to make ends meet. I'm proud to join Senator HASSAN in reintroducing our bipartisan legislation to block any new performance tax on broadcasters across the country."

"AMERICA's hometown broadcasters are grateful for the strong support of the LRFA in CONGRESS, and we thank Sens. HASSAN and BARRASSO for leading the charge on this issue in the SENATE," said NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "A new job-crushing performance fee on local radio stations would hurt stations' ability to provide their free, essential service in communities across the country. We appreciate the more than 170 members of CONGRESS that are standing alongside broadcast radio and our tens of millions of listeners by signing onto this critical resolution this year."

Joining HASSAN and BARRASSO in co-sponsoring the SENATE version were MIKE BRAUN (R-IN), JOHN BOOZMAN (R-AR), SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV), SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME), KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND), MIKE CRAPO (R-ID), STEVE DAINES (R-MT), MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM), JOHN HOEVEN (R-ND), RON JOHNSON (R-WI), ANGUS KING (I-ME), CYNTHIA LUMMIS (R-WY), JEANNE SHAHEEN (D-NH), KYRSTEN SINEMA (I-AZ), DAN SULLIVAN (R-AK), JON TESTER (D-MT), ROGER WICKER (R-MS), AND TODD YOUNG (R-IN).

Added to the list of HOUSE co-sponsors, bringing the total to 155, were Reps. MARK ALFORD (R-MO), JACK BERGMAN (R-MI), NEAL DUNN (R-FL), MICHELLE FISCHBACH (R-MN), PAUL GOSAR (R-AZ), TONY GONZALES (R-TX), BOB GOOD (R-VA), DAVID JOYCE (R-OH), DEBBIE LESKO (R-AZ), FRANK LUCAS (R-OK), BLAINE LUETKEMEYER (R-MO), MAX MILLER (R-OH), ALEX MOONEY (R-WV), NATHANIEL MORAN (R-TX), JAY OBERNOLTE (R-CA), MIKE ROGERS (R-AL), DAVID ROUZER (R-NC), DUTCH RUPPERSBERGER (D-MD), ERIC SORENSEN (D-IL), GLENN THOMPSON (R-PA), DANIEL WEBSTER (R-FL), JOE WILSON (R-SC), and RUDY YAKYM (R-IN).

