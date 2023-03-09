-
Edison Research Releases 'Podcast Consumer 2023' Report With Data From The Infinite Dial Study
by Perry Michael Simon
March 10, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH has issued a report pulling podcast-centric data from the INFINITE DIAL 2023 study.
The "Podcast Consumer 2023" report was presented at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS in LAS VEGAS on THURSDAY (3/9) and highlights the growth of podcasts as shown in the larger INFINITE DIAL study recently released.
See the entire deck here.