Martin (Photo: Steve Voss / NPR)

"ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" weekend host and "CONSIDER THIS" podcast host MICHEL MARTIN has been named the new co-host of NPR's "MORNING EDITION" and "UP FIRST" podcast. MARTIN, who has been with NPR since launching "TELL ME MORE" in 2006 and took over the weekend "ATC" in 2015, will join A MARTINEZ, LEILA FADEL, and STEVE INSKEEP on the show beginning MARCH 27th after wrapping up her "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" weekend duties on MARCH 12th.

"We are delighted to have MICHEL join the MORNING EDITION team, she brings a remarkable record of journalism and a unique connection with the audience," said VP/News Programming ERIC MARRAPODI. “MICHEL elevates every on-air conversation she has. She brings a unique combination of empathy, understanding, toughness and journalistic rigor.”

“When I came to NPR back in 2006 to launch TELL ME MORE, I came because I wanted to try something new,” said MARTIN. “I wanted to see if I could take the skills I had developed in newspapers and television, covering everything from politics and policy to music and fashion, and use those skills to lift up voices and stories that didn't always get center stage. NPR has both intimacy and reach. We all appreciate the trust the audience places in us. I've always wanted to work on a morning show, and I am so excited to work with STEVE, LEILA, and A to be a part of the great legacy of this program.”

« see more Net News