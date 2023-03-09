Radio Coverage

MARCH MADNESS is returning, and with it comes SIRIUSXM once again carrying WESTWOOD ONE's coverage of the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, airing every men's game and the women's games from the Sweet 16 through the championship game. Coverage begins with the men's First Four games on MARCH 14-15 and concludes with the men's final from HOUSTON on APRIL 3rd.

SIRIUSXM is also expanding MIKE KRZYZEWSKI's “BASKETBALL AND BEYOND WITH COACH K” to twice weekly during the tournament. And three channels will air special Selection SUNDAY coverage, with CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO and STEVE TORRE handling coverage of the men's brackets on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO, KRIS BUDDEN and SEAN FARHAM covering the men's picks and CHRIS PLANK and NICOLE AUERBACH covering the women's brackets on SIRIUSXM COLLEGE SPORTS RADIO, and CBS SPORTS RADIO's channel airing WESTWOOD ONE's official NCAA tournament selection show with JASON HOROWITZ, PJ CARLESIMO, and DEBBIE ANTONELLI.

