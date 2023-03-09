Live From Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA CEO BOB PITTMAN will record his "MATH & MAGIC: STORIES FROM THE FRONTIERS OF MARKETING WITH BOB PITTMAN" podcast live at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 16th, with PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated "WAY UP" host ANGELA YEE as his guest. The taping will take place at 3p (PT) in the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER.

"BOB and ANGELA are powerhouses in the world of audio because they are both dynamic, forward-looking thinkers who know how to connect with audiences," said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "This is a great opportunity to hear these industry leaders in conversation, sharing valuable marketing insights and professional wisdom - and undoubtedly some fantastic stories from their remarkable careers."

