Empowering Women

SYMPHONIC will hold a second edition of their mentoring program Women Empowerment++ to honor WOMENs HISTORY MONTH, bringing in 74 mentors who can offer advice and guidance to their mentees.

SYMPHONIC VP/Corporate Marketing JANETTE BERRIOS said, "We believe that empowering women in the music industry is not just a responsibility, but an essential step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive industry. Our mentorship program is a catalyst for this change, providing women with the support they need to unlock their full potential, build confidence, and connect with a network of mentors who can guide and inspire them on their personal journey. Together, we can break down barriers, stereotypes, and build a more equitable music industry for all."

Marketing Manager ANA MARIA GAMBOA said, “It brings me great joy to have the opportunity to host this mentorship program for its second year. The connections we have created and the network we are building for women in the industry has been extraordinary. This year we have enlisted mentors from AFRICA, COLUMBIA, MEXICO, BRAZIL, and the US, which helps us offer mentees a global network of women in the music industry. We are committed to empowering and supporting women in their personal and professional growth.”

Mentee LAETITIA “LOR” NSOUTOU said, “I am very grateful for this opportunity as I have built an excellent relationship with my mentor who motivated me, guided and handed me knowledge and support. Thanks to this program, females in the industry get to progress and grow their network as well. This program is much needed and appreciated.”

« see more Net News