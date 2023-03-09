Tryon (Photo: LinkedIn)

NBC and PEACOCK are set to host the first ever PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS in SEPTEMBER in partnership with the GRAND OLE OPRY. The two-hour telecast will recognize the biggest and best in Country music, with winners chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the ceremony, to be held at the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.

The PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS will extend to social platforms with ALL-ACCESS LIVE bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting popular Country stars with fans. This collaboration with the OPRY is part of NBCUNIVERSAL’s equity investment in OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP alongside investment company ATAIROS, which was finalized last year (NET NEWS 4/5/22).

NBCUNIVERSAL Television & Streaming SVP/Live Events CASSANDRA TRYON said, “We’re excited to partner with the GRAND OLE OPRY to bring the year’s biggest celebration in Country music to NASHVILLE. Country fans are passionate about their music, and there’s no better place to host this event than from Country music’s biggest stage.”

