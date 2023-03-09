Donovan (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former PODCASTONE Dir./Production CHRIS DONOVAN has joined ALL PRO BROADCASTING as Dir./Promotions for AC KATY and Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA.

DONOVAN worked at HOT 103.9, then Alternative KCXX (X103.9), as a producer and host in 2002-2007; he also served as a producer at GAME SHOW NETWORK and for a talk show at SIRIUSXM, among other stops.

DONOVAN said, “I love working in radio, and the fact that ALL PRO is a small independent family, it makes the job more enjoyable.”

Reach DONOVAN at (951) 258-2284 or ChrisDonovan@Hot1039.com.

