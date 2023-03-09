Q4 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 brought a 27% year-over-year boost in revenue to $296.3 million at ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, but net income fell 81% to $725,000 and net income attributable to common stockholders plummeted from a gain of $3.868 million to a loss of $1.628 million (5 to -2 cents/basic and diluted share).

Radio revenue rose 26% to $20.4 million, but the biggest gain was in digital revenue, up 30% to $230.1 million. Television saw a 14% gain to $45.8 million.

“We are pleased with our 2022 performance, which marks a record year for ENTRAVISION for revenue and consolidated adjusted EBITDA,” said Interim CEO/CFO CHRIS YOUNG. “Our results demonstrate the resiliency and strength of our business through challenging macro conditions, and the successful execution of our strategic plan to create a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company. We have enhanced our digital segment organically, as well as through strategic partnerships, geographic expansion and accretive acquisitions to bolster our suite of digital services in the large and growing advertising industry. Our complementary non-digital businesses, while a smaller percentage of our revenue portfolio, continue to be an important contributor to our growth. We will continue to leverage our tools, reach, technology and world-class team to meet our clients’ evolving needs and deliver enhanced shareholder value."

Interim Chair/co-founder PAUL ZEVNIK added, “The ENTRAVISION team mourns the sudden and tragic loss of our late CEO, founder and dear friend, WALTER ULLOA. WALTER passed unexpectedly on the last day of the most successful year in the company's history. Since we founded ENTRAVISION in 1996, we have developed a clear vision to build a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company serving diverse demographics with diverse media. Through WALTER’s leadership and with the support of a strong leadership team and dedicated entrepreneurs across each of ENTRAVISION’s business platforms, we have achieved tremendous growth and transformed the company’s geographical breadth and media portfolio. Most importantly, we created a company that is a great place to work with a focus on engagement, trust, open communications, community service and involvement, and long-lasting relationships with our key partners. I miss our friend dearly, and the Board is committed to working with management to advance WALTER’s vision and execute on our roadmap to deliver enhanced value for our stakeholders and partners."

