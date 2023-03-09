Limbaugh

The WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that the late RUSH LIMBAUGH's PALM BEACH home has been sold for $155 million. The home, a record sale for PALM BEACH, was placed on the market last year for a reported $150-175 million asking price.

LIMBAUGH purchased the property, including a 24,000 square-foot house and about 250 of oceanfront with beach access, for $3.9 million in 1998.

