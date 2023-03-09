Syndication Expansion

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS' nationally syndicated "BROADWAY And Friends" program has partnered with UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS. The show, headed by host JERRY BROADWAY, recently added six new markets, including CHARLESTON, SC; AMARILLO, TX; and suburban NASHVILLE.

The 13-year-old show was known as "BUD & BROADWAY" until a re-branding in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/16/22). It has been syndicated by OCEANIC TRADEWINDS since last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/22/22), after parting with previously syndicator SUITERADIO in the beginning of 2022. The on-air cast also includes BECCA WALLS, MITCH ENGLISH and TIM WALL.

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS President GARY BERNSTEIN commented, “This program will be moving to a brand-new flagship location in a soon-to-be disclosed top 30 market. It's an exciting time to be expanding with UNITED STATIONS. It's a time of immense growth thanks to a rock-solid foundation of successful morning-drive affiliations combined with some stations who are experiencing huge ratings spikes while airing the program in afternoon drive. With either drive, no one brings more consistent funny, fun, and authenticity than the all-new 'BROADWAY And Friends' program.”

Added BROADWAY, “I have always felt that our show was good enough to be a leader in Country syndication. We just needed to build the right team around us, which we have now, working with the combined forces of OCEANIC TRADEWINDS and USRN. Our show was conceived, designed, and constructed on a simple fact: He who entertains the most wins. Now we are set up more than ever to pile up the wins!”

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORK EVP Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, “'BROADWAY And Friends' is a program that everyone universally loves, especially the affiliate stations. The previous experience with JERRY and his team was superb. They get customer service, attention to detail, and entertainment. It's a rare package that is hard to duplicate. The show is already on a fast track to be doubling in size in a relatively short period of time.”

