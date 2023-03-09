Robert Smith (Photo: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com)

Alternative darlings ROBERT SMITH and THE CURE are set to go out on their first NORTH AMERICAN tour in seven years this MAY.

THE SONGS OF A LOST WORLD tour will span 30 dates between MAY and JULY and includes three nights each at L.A.'s HOLLYWOOD BOWL and N.Y.'s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

The schedule also includes shows in NEW ORLEANS, HOUSTON, AUSTIN, SAN FRANCISCO, VANCOUVER, DENVER, MONTREAL, ATLANTA, MIAMI and more. THE TWILIGHT SAD will provide support for the duration of the tour.

A VERIFIED FAN pre-sale is set for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th via TICKETMASTER. Fans are able to register for up to five different shows. Apart from “a few HOLLYWOOD BOWL charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour," according to a press release.

« see more Net News