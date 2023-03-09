Expanding Their News/Talk Library

BENZTOWN has expanded its News/Talk audio imaging library for radio stations in the format, bringing updated and more frequent caller and host audio, an accelerated update schedule, and more daily topical promos and sweepers. The updates include a refocused approach based on caller/listener interaction and daily topical pieces.

To listen to a composite of the expanded library, go here.

The library was created by Imaging Director ADAM "KETCH" KECSKEMETI and Imaging Voice MIKE HANSEN. BENZTOWN’s AMBUSH News/Talk library is led by Imaging Director SCOTT PHILLIPS and Format Voice JJ SURMA.

BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON commented, "We are incredibly excited to bring AMERICA’s best News/Talk stations an enhanced and expansive toolset they need now more than ever. BENZTOWN News/Talk is all stations need to produce what their listeners count on them for, from conservative talkers to straight-up traffic and weather. With this increase in caller interaction and daily topical elements, it has everything News/Talk stations need to get a jump on tomorrow's news today – and more.”

