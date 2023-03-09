IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO presents “Women Who WIN Class of 2023,” an annual celebration of dynamic women leaders who have made a significant impact in the community as a direct result of their exceptional leadership.

Throughout the month of March, the six CHICAGO stations in the cluster will pay tribute to eight women leaders who have shaped the city’s history through dedication and perseverance.

The stations include Urban/R&B WGCI, Urban AC WVAZ (V103), Contemporary Christian WGRB. AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE) and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM).

The tributes will include a series of on-air and digital vignettes on iHeartMedia Chicago’s six radio stations, websites and social media.

Said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO, “It is an honor and a privilege to share the leadership legacy of eight more extraordinary women leaders with our listeners during

The honorees include:

• HOLLY BUCKENDAHL, RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES CEO

• RITA SOLA COOK, BANK OF AMERICA CHICAGO President

• U.S. SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH

• DR. JANICE K. JACKSON, HOPE CHICAGO CEO

• DORRI C. McWHORTHER, YMCA CHICAGO President/CEO

• JAMELL MEEKS, SALEM BAPTIST CHURCH First Lady Emeritus

• SYLVIA PUENTE, LATINO POLICY FORUM President/CEO

• DOROTHY TUCKER , Investigative Reporter, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS President

« see more Net News