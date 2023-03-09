Dan Fritz (Photo: Facebook)

RENO MEDIA GROUP AC KRNO (SUNNY 106.9)/RENO, NV PD DAN FRITZ passed away yesterday, a day before his 64th birthday.

Said RENO MEDIA GROUP President TOM QUINN, “DAN was a great talent and led what became our flagship station to ratings and financial success. Over the past two decades many of us became close friends of Dan’s and his sudden death is shocking and extraordinarily sad.”

In addition to programming and hosting afternoon drive on KRNO, FRITZ also oversaw RENO MEDIA GROUP’s two SPANISH-language stations. He previously programmed the company’s AM stations KBZZ and KZTQ.

Before joining what was then called AMERICOM BROADCASTING, FRITZ was APD and afternoon drive personality at KYMX (MIX 96)/SACRAMENTO.

He started out in MONTEREY and PALM SPRINGS as an on-air personality, talk show host and programmer.

Added QUINN, “It may sound trite, but I think most of us here are grieving the loss of what we feel was a family member. It’s difficult to express our deep affection for DAN. He was an extraordinary man -- funny at times, always hard-working, driven to perfection, sensitive, warm, kind.”

The DETROIT-born radio vet is survived by his mother and a sister who live in the PALM SPRINGS area.

