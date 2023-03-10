Q4 Up

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS fourth quarter 2022 net revenue increased 3.3% year-over-year to $30.1 million, with net income increasing from $3.7 million to $4.3 million (70 cents/diluted share). For the full year 2022, net revenue rose 6% to $114.9 million but net income fell from $11.2 million to $9.2 million ($1.52/diluted share), impacted by one-time payments in third quarter related to the death of founder ED CHRISTIAN.

The company's board previously approved a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents/share, payable on APRIL 7th to shareholders of record on MARCH 20th.

« see more Net News