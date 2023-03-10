Weekend Additions

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has added a pair of new shows hosted by current station personalities for SUNDAY afternoons. Fill-in host LAURA CURRAN's "CUT TO THE CHASE" is airing 4-5p (ET), followed by "POSITIVELY ERNIE" daily feature host and former WABC-TV, WCBS-TV, and WNYW-TV (FOX 5)/NEW YORK anchor ERNIE ANASTOS and media coach PATRICIA STARK's "POSITIVELY ERNIE & PATRICIA" is airing 5-6p.

“At 77 WABC, we’re doing radio the way it’s supposed to be.... live, local, and BIG,” said owner and afternoon host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “We got rid of all the brokered weekend programs, and we’re replacing them with big-name hosts like ERNIE and LAURA. I know we’re doing radio the right way because we’re winning!”

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ added, “I’m excited about ERNIE’s and LAURA’s SUNDAY programs. They each bring a passion for NEW YORK to their shows that connects with our listeners. It’s terrific content and I’m proud to welcome them.”

