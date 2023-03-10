Snell

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE have signed AUSTIN SNELL, the first artist inked to the joint venture between the two entities.

The DUDLEY, GA native moved to NASHVILLE in MAY 2022 and made his mark on MUSIC CITY with “Excuse The Mess” in SEPTEMBER. He followed up his breakout debut with his “Wasting All These Tears” CASSADEE POPE cover, before releasing his second original song, “Get There First” on JANUARY 27th.

As previously reported, SNELL is the latest and first Country artist to be selected as a part of SIRIUSXM’S ARTIST ACCELERATOR program, which aims to develop and break new artists by leveraging the combined audience of SIRIUSXM and co-owned PANDORA.

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS GM ZEBB LUSTER said, “Watching AUSTIN craft his sound and unique style over these past few years has been an honor. He truly knows who he is as an artist and musician. He has a natural ability to follow his own instincts that have musically set him apart. I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to work alongside WARNER.”

« see more Net News