TCR To KRQ

YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO is taking over nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KRQQ (93.7 KRQ)/TUCSON, airing 7-11p starting MONDAY (3/13). The show had been airing down the hall at sister Top 40/Rhythmic KOHT (HOT 98.3).

iHEARTMEDIA/TUCSON SVPP NICK BRUNS commented, "TINO COCHINO RADIO has already proven that they can own nights since they’ve been on sister-station HOT 98.3, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch what they do on the legendary 93.7 KRQ."

As he posted the "MORGAN WALLEN assisted announcement video," TCR host TINO COCHINO added, "When we first launched our syndication in PHOENIX it was a goal to also air in TUCSON. The fact that we’ve now graduated to the biggest station in the 5-2-0 is fulfilling, to say the least."

COCHINO continued, "Thank you to TONY MANERO, the man responsible for giving me my radio name for his continued support, NICK BRUNS, and everyone at iHEART for their belief in TCR."

