AUDACY celebrated INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8th with its third annual LEADING LADIES at the HARD ROCK HOTEL NEW YORK. The event, dedicated to uplifting women’s voices and championing a more equitable and inclusive world, featured performances from MAREN MORRIS, BEBE REXHA, INGRID ANDRESS and JAX.

Throughout the night, the foursome traded acoustic renditions of their fan-favorites, including JAX’s “Victoria’s Secret,” ANDRESS’ “Wishful Drinking,” REXHA’s “I’m Good (Blue),” and MORRIS’ “My Church.”

The event was part of AUDACY’s month-long celebration of WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH, which also includes on-air features across the company’s broadcast and digital platform that showcase dynamic women who have played game-changing roles in history (NET NEWS 2/10).

