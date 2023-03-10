Fritz

AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA afternoon "MARKS AND REESE" producer JACK FRITZ has added duties as host of the 6-7p (ET) hour.

"JACK FRITZ AT SIX" will air weekday evenings starting MONDAY (3/13) whenever the PHILLIES are not playing, and FRITZ will also host PHILLIES pre-game and post-game shows for weekday games this season. The station is still looking for a weeknight 7-11p host; that slot is mostly occupied by PHILLIES play-by-play during baseball season.

