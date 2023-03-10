Hedberg (Photo: LinkedIn)

MOTORMOUTH MEDIA Senior National Publicist SALLY HEDBERG has joined MUTE NORTH AMERICA as Director of Publicity. HEDBERG joined MOTORMOUTH in 2021 after over 6 years at [PIAS] AMERICA.

VP/Marketing MONA DEHGHAN said, “We are elated to welcome SALLY to the MUTE family! Having followed her work for the last 8 years, we are consistently impressed with her professional passion, tenacity and intuition. Her cogent communication and inherent artistic empathy make her the perfect representative for the MUTE roster.”

