Now We Are 85

CBS NEWS RADIO's “WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP” will mark its 85th anniversary on MONDAY (3/13) with special programming throughout the day. The show launched on MARCH 13, 1938, with ROBERT TROUT anchoring and EDWARD R. MURROW reporting from VIENNA. STEVE KATHAN now anchors the report, with JENNIFER KEIPER anchoring "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP LATE EDITION"; the reports air on 156 affiliates and SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S.

A new podcast combining the two weekday versions of ROUNDUP along with "WEEKEND ROUNDUP" and "KALEIDOSCOPE" is being launched as part of the celebration; a special episode includes a recording of the first "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP."

« see more Net News