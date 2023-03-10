New AM Show Opportunities

AUDCY's Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY has two rare morning show opportunites for qualified candidates. Can you relate to the Country lifestyle with funny and engaging content? Does your idea of a great show include: fun, great storytelling, relevance, and memorable content? Are you creative, like to laugh at yourself, and have the drive to create a one-on-one connection with your audience using social media? If so, than you should apply.

If you're going to be at CRS next week, seek out TIM ROBERTS and/or MARK ANDERSON, or you can reach out to AUDACY OM/Brand Mgr. CHRIS MICHAELS at chris.michaels@audacy.com.

AUDACY offers full time employees with a comprehensive benefits package to include: health care coordinator, medical, dental, vision, telemedicine, flexible spending accounts, health savings account, disability, life insurance, critical illness, hospital indemnity, accident insurance, paid time off (sick, vacation, personal, parental, volunteer), 401(k) retirement plan, discounted employee stock purchase, student loan payment assistance program, legal assistance, life assistance program, identity theft protection, discounted home and auto insurance, and pet insurance. AUDACY is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

« see more Net News