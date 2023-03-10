New AM Show Opportunities

AUDACY Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY has two rare morning show opportunities for qualified candidates. WBEE veteran TERRY CLIFFORD will be retiring later this year after three decades with the station. And CHRIS KONYA has decided to pursue other opportunities at the end of his contract.

KONYA joined the WBEE morning team 2020, but spent six years with the cluster before that in various roles. Both he and CLIFFORD are still in place on "The BEE Morning Coffee Club" while the company searches for new candidates.

Can you relate to the Country lifestyle with funny and engaging content? Does your idea of a great show include fun, great storytelling, relevance, and memorable content? Are you creative, like to laugh at yourself, and have the drive to create a one-on-one connection with your audience using social media? If so, then you should apply.

If you're going to be at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR next week, seek out AUDACY's TIM ROBERTS and/or MARK ANDERSON, or you can reach out to OM/Brand Mgr. CHRIS MICHAELS at chris.michaels@audacy.com.

