AL MICHAELS will be presented with BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BSM SUMMIT in LOS ANGELES on MARCH 22nd. The THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL broadcaster for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO and former NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL and ABC MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL voice will be honored for five decades of sportscasting, including calling the WORLD SERIES, NBA Finals, STANLEY CUP Finals, the INDIANAPOLIS 500, and, memorably, the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey victory over RUSSIA.

"AL MICHAELS is one of the greatest sports broadcasters to ever grace our television screens," said BSM president JASON BARRETT. "He has consistently made sporting events in America feel larger than life through his ability to describe and react passionately and intelligently to the action unfolding before our eyes while simultaneously entertaining and informing alongside some of the best analysts we've had the good fortune of watching. He has elevated the performance of every network he has worked for, been handed the biggest assignments the world of sports has to offer, and has treated audiences to some of the most memorable calls and moments in the history of sports. It's an honor and privilege to have him joining us to be recognized for his life's work and the tremendous impact he's had on our business."

